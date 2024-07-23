Liberia News: OVER 1,800 FAMILIES BENEFIT FROM ECOWAS, LNRCS PROJECT

TNR News-The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) hosting a delegation of members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) pending the successful completion of an eight-month project that benefited 1,878 families in Liberia.
The over $440,000USD “Recovery and Resilience-Building Assistance to Families Affected by Floods in Vulnerable Communities in Liberia” was implemented by the LNRC in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA).
Substantial funding of the project came from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) a regional body in West Africa.
Speaking at LNRCS Headquarters during ECOWAS’s field monitoring and evaluation of humanitarian relief provided for flood disaster to victims in Liberia, Madam Irene B Wallace, who proxied for Amb. Josephine Nkrumah, Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, said the regional body is not only into politics but also into provided humanitarian assistance to the needy.
According to her, ECOWAS’ focus extends beyond elections and political stability to include social interventions addressing natural disasters and other pressing social issues.
She stressed that ECOWAS goes down to the community to understand the needs of ordinary people, identify challenges, and seek help to alleviate some of the suffering.
She said ECOWAS has collaborated over the years with other local organizations to meet the needs of people in need.
One of the cases in time she pointed to was ECOWAS’ collaboration with the Liberia Refugee Repatriation Resettlement Commission (LRRC) in building homes for returnees.
“ECOWAS has done a lot to address the needs of people. We are not only into responding to political issues, but we are also doing a lot into humanitarian initiatives” Madam Wallace said.
Ma-Annie is one of those who benefited from the eight-month project.
With a joyous face, she appreciated the ECOWAS for providing the resources to LNRC who in return helped them during disaster.
She praised the LNRCS and the National Disaster Management Commission for not using the funding provided by ECOWAS to enrich themselves but meeting their needs.
Also speaking, Christopher O. Johnson, head of programs at the LNRCS said during the period they ran the project, they reached people who are in need and provided direct support to them.
Mr. Johnson said the just completed project provided crucial assistance to 1,878 families, surpassing the initial target of 1,841 families in Montserrado and Margibi counties.
According to him, the money from ECOWAS implemented by them (LNRCS) witnessed direct distribution of cash to affected families via mobile money.
Mr. Johnson who proxy for Gregory T. Blamoh, Secretary General said in 2022, severe flooding during the peak rainy season from July to September in Montserrado and Margibi counties impacting over 60,000 people.
