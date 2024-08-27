Liberia News: Over 10,000 Students To Graduate From Pres. Boakai’s Digital Project

Liberia-The Management of the Liberia Digital transformation project is poised to graduate over ten thousand students especially, unskilled youths after completing, intensive two-week courses organized by the LTA, Ministry of Youth, and Sports Liberia Post and Telecommunications LPT in cobollration with its international partners.

It can be recalled President Joseph Nyuma Boakai accepts the proposal to sponsor the establishment of the Liberia Digital Transformation project to provide greater opportunities for thousands of Liberian youths in getting new skills training in Digital technology such as e-commerce software development Digital marketing, introduction to computer science and IT management among others significant courses to be achieved by those concerns heightened in the Digital training program establishment by His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai sir.

The Liberia Digital transformation plan is to train 5,000 thousand youths across the country in the next 6 years under the leadership of President Boakai’s Administration.

Today engagements in the Digital training program for 10,000 youth, Hundreds of young people turn out to begin the process of achieving knowledge and understanding of Digital technology that will provide a new beginning for the youthful generation of Liberia.

The beneficiary, they extended gratitude to His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s Administration for the resources from which they were able to benefit from a two-week nonstop intensive Digital transformation training project for those youths.

This project allowed Liberian youths to rebuild their skills through technology and innovation within their community during this challenging process.

According to the organizers, the president is expected to present certificates to hundreds of candidates who participated in the two-week courses organized by the Liberia Digital Transformation project.