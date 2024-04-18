Liberia News: ONE ARRESTED, SEVERAL UNDER PROBE

Monrovia-April-18-2024-TNR:One person has been arrested with several undergoing investigation over the alleged killing of a female recently at the New Georgia Junction.

Police in Monrovia say they have arrested one person in connection of the murder of Amanda Nebo as investigation continues into the tragic murder of a Liberian woman.

Recently, Amanda lost her life in a horrifying incident when she was brutally attacked by a group of criminals in the early morning hours of Sunday near the Barnesville junction on the Japan Freeway.

Upon her immediate arrival at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, she was tragically pronounced dead.

In light of this appalling event, several individuals who may have vital information are now in police custody and are actively being questioned. The objective is to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are not allowed to evade justice and face the full consequences of their actions under the law.

According to a statement issued by the Liberia National Police, it is kindly requesting the public to remain calm, as every possible measure is being taken to ensure that justice is served.