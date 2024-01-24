Liberia News: Old Wine In New Bottles

By: Mark Neywon Mengonfia

Monrovia-Jan-24-TNR:Liberia’s newly elected President Joseph N. Boakai has started recycling former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s officials.

He wasted no time in announcing his first five appointees after he was inaugurated Monday, January 22, 2024.

The Liberian leader nominated the Minister of Finance, the Police Chief, Executive Protection Service (EPS) boss, Advisor to the President and Minister of State for Presidential Affairsrespectively.

Some of the five persons nominated by President Boakai have served in their previous and vital positions in past administrations especially the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf-led administration.

Boima S. Kamara, who previously held the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia and lately served as Minister of Finance, has been reappointed as Minister of Finance, Development Planning. This is his second time serving in this role, having been previously appointed by Madam Sirleaf from April 2016 to 2018.

Sylvester M. Grigsby, who previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration of Liberia under Sirleaf, has been appointed as the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, while Samuel Koffi Woods, who was previously Minister of Public Works during the Sirleaf regime, will now serve as the National Security Advisor to the President.

Gregory Coleman, former head of the Liberia National Police under Sirleaf, will resume his position as Inspector General of Police. Coleman is also the founder of Sustainable Initiatives International (SII), an organization dedicated to addressing community concerns. Lastly, Sam Gaye is back in his previous role as Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), which he previously headed.

President Boakai campaigned on the promise to rescue the Liberian people and improve their lives. In his inaugural speech on Monday, he declared that there would be no more business as usual.

His incoming team could either help to boost his administration’s image through its performance or could crumble the rescue mission if there be business as usual. The baffling question is, can the rescue mission succeed with the old wine in a new battle?