Liberia News: NPP To Pull Out Of CDC

By: Washington Tumay Watson

The National Chairman of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) a constituent party of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Atty. George Sylvester Mulbah has disclosed that the party is contemplating reviewing the agreement of the coalition.

According to him, the objective of the coalition was for the elections of 2023 and the CDC was unable to win.

Speaking on OK FM on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the NPP Chairman emphasized that it is vital for the Executive Committee of the party to have a retreat to discuss the future of the party.

He asserted that NPP was not treated well within the Coalition for Democratic Change but they could not speak it out at the time.

Atty. Mulbah disclosed that NPP under his leadership as Chairman will be proactive in the body politics of the day up to 2029.

The former Bong County Lawmaker and founding member of NPP vowed to ensure that NPP is visible on the ballot box in the next presidential election.

Atty. Mulbah told the media that NPP has lots of its members who contested on the ticket of the party in the Coalition and won their respective seats stressing that NPP is viable with or without a coalition.

He furthered that the NPP will only accept any political agreement that will not prevent the visibility of the party’s emblem on the ballot.

Speaking further, Atty. Mulbah clarified that those are his visions for the NPP and they can only become actualized through the Executive Committee, something for which he is engaging some of the executive committee members.

Atty. Mulbah also called on the Unity Party-led government to foster genuine reconciliation and national healing.