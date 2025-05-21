Liberia News: NPA Women Observe International Day For Women In Maritime 2025

MONROVIA-International Day for Women in Maritime was observed Monday by women working with maritime organizations, bringing together dozens of women experts in port management, logistics, and other managerial sector of the “national economic gateway.”

Executive Director for Port State, Esther Nmah, in remarks urged coastal communities to protect marine ecosystems by avoiding disposal of harmful waste on the coastlines.

She said advocating for sustainable practices and supporting

environmental organizations have the potential to amplify efforts aimed at protecting the marine ecosystems on a larger scale.

According to her “the ocean is in desperate need of our help, and we all have a role to play in protecting marime life”.

She spoke at the start of a two-day celebration of International Day for Women in Maritime under the theme “An Ocean of Opportunities for Liberian Women.”

It was held in the West Point Community on Bushrod Island.

Addressing Women from several maritime organizations including National Port Authority, the Liberia Maritime Authority, National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Liberia Shipping Registry, and local communities, Ms. Nmah pointed out that Marine life faces growing threats from pollution, overfishing, and climate change.

She said global conservation observances like World Oceans Day and Earth Day remind “us that protecting marine life has never been more urgent.”

This year’s celebration of International Day for Women in Maritime is focused on cleaning the ocean banks of trash and unwanted substances and debris in several communities that continue to affect the ecosystems.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.