Liberia News: ‘Not About The Next Election, But The Next Generation’

By Jamesetta D Williams

Liberia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has bemoaned the plights of children wandering the streets of Monrovia, fetching for living for themselves and parents, saying most of them were put on the street by their own parents due to reasons and treatments meted out against them.

Speaking at Wednesday’s launch of “Support a child, secure the future” Project under the auspices of the Ministries of Education and Gender, Children and Social Welfare at the Ministerial Complex, President

Boakai said the program is not about the children industry but the next future generation of children as enshrined in UNICEF’s child development agenda.

He likened the conditions of most of the children in the streets to his own days as a child, saying the children were in his position while growing up as a child, and noted that today’s successful and well- organized children passed through tough times.

The fact that young people do not have anyone to look after them is a huge momentum in advancing their skills in the society, the President inspired the gathering of officials, parents and partners.

He said: “Many people are talking about corruption, misuse of resources because there are the cursors. This is the time to let go of too much talking and look at the children on the street.”

According to statistics, 56 percent of children who are out of school and even of those who go in school don’t have the support to attend.

President Boakai said the statistics should serve as wakeup call for supporters and partners to develop a feeling of guilt and take responsibility of the process, ensuring children are given full attention and support.

“For what we have caused these children, it is because of our kind misuse of resources, our taking resources and thinking that life is all about ourselves, and trying to do something about that, they say Boakai administration is witch-hunting,” President Boakai reflected, and insisted “while we aren’t.”

The President said all Liberians need to enjoy the resources of the country, and ensure the children are represented in high school, stressing “children are going badly day by day.”

According to him, demonstrating a good quality of life must start with the children.

“This is not about the next election is about a next Generation who we going are to be responsible for at the end of this program. All minds should be focused on how we manage our resources,” he stressed.

President Boakai said the best of life all Liberians want is here in Liberia, and it only reminds and requires of all Liberians to just do the right things.