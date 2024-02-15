Liberia News: NOISE OVER US$150,000

Monrovia-February-15-TNR:Claims and counter claims have arose over the US$150,000, the Government of President George Weah made available in the care of Solicitor Justice Nyenati Tuan as prosecution funds for the trial of former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott and three others who were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Charloe on February 22, 2023.

The money according to Cllr. Swahilo Sesay, County Attorney of Montserrado County has been allegedly misapplied.

The Scott’s prosecution funds was intended for transportation, feedings, and lodging of witnesses and lawyers if the case were to be transferred from Montserrado County to any part of the country which did not happen a source told journalists.

According to Cllr. Sesay, they should have returned portion of the money to the Controller since the proceedings was held in Montserrado County.

According to Cllr. Sesay, as a County Attorney he was responsible to take custody of the money but he said those prosecutors who were prosecuting the case shared the money among themselves.

“Cllr. Bobby Livingstone, Adolphus Karnuah, and the other lawyers’ shared the money right in my present without giving me a dime as a County Attorney,” Cllr. Sesay alleged. He claimed that the Solicitor General Tuan was coerced by Livingstone and Karnuah to give them the money which he did.

After receiving the money, they attempted to drop the case but with his intervention even though he claimed that he was not part of the distribution of the money. When contacted the Solicitor General, admitted receiving the money but denied the distribution of any funds as claimed by the County Attorney.

“I received the money but it was used for the intended purpose,” Cllr. Tuan contradicting Cllr. Sesay’s allegation that money shared among the prosecutions and the intent of it was not archived.

As for Cllr. Karnuah, he said he did not receive a dime from the money referring the reporters to controller Milton M. Gaye of the Ministry of Justice. When also contacted, the Controller of the Ministry, he said they are in a transitional process and as such, he cannot comment any further.

For Cllr. Livingstone, he informed our reporter that as the head of the Financial Crime Unit, he has absolutely nothing to do with the prosecution funds instead it was in the capacity of the Solicitor General.

Livingstone however, denied having any knowledge about the US$150,000 as claimed by the County Attorney. “The County Attorney does not know the workings of the Ministry of Justice and the usage of the prosecution funds. He is ignorant,” Cllr. Livingstone mentioned.