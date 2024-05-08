Liberia News: NO WITCH-HUNT AT WASH COMMISSION

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-May-08-2024-TNR:The new Chief Executive Officer of the National WASH Commission of Liberia, George W.K. Yarngo has assured staff of the entity that there will be no witch-hunt at the Commission.

Mr.Yarngo told the staff of the Commission that teamwork and professionalism will be the hallmark of his administration. His statement was embraced by the jubilant staff of the WASH Commission.

Speaking Monday, May 6, 2024, when he officially took office, the former Assistant Public Works Minister for Community Service and a key stakeholder in the formation of the WASH Commission, Yarngo promised to work with all partners of the sector and government to make WASH and the Commission second to none in Liberia.

In his remarks, the CEO of the WASH Commission applauded President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for his preference and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The historic event brought together partners and stakeholders of the WASH sector of Liberia, including WASH civil society organizations, the media, and staff of the Commission.

The WASH civil society organizations also expressed gratitude to President Joseph Boakai for appointing such expert in the WASH Sector to head the WASH regulator sector of Liberia-the WASH Commission.

According to them, during the formation of the WASH Commission, the present Chief Executive Officer of the Commission played a vital role along with the WASH Civil Society, WASH Consortium, and other Government Ministries and Agencies that worked to ensure that former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf including the Legislature to improve the sector.

The WASH Stakeholders further disclosed that the objective of the formation of the WASH Commission is to address the fragmentation within the sector stressing they believe Mr. Yarngo along with his staff and the partners will achieve such objective of the Commission.