Liberia News: No Trainers For President’s Digital Project

By: Alphonso Abu Bonar

Liberia-Students enrolled in President Joseph N. Boakai’s Digital Transformation project in Maryland County have expressed disappointment in the lack of trainers in the (GIS) Digital Survey section of the project.

In an exclusive interview with our Maryland County correspondent on Monday, the students explained that since the commencement of the project in the county, the GIS Digital Survey section is yet to receive a single trainer.

Eager to learn and contribute to the project, the angry and disappointed students have called on the government to expedite the process of providing trainers.

The Digital Transformation project, a key component of Vice President Boakai’s vision for the digital era, aims to utilize technology to improve various sectors of the economy, including education, agriculture, and healthcare.

It is also a crucial part of this project, as it involves the use of digital mapping and geospatial data to inform decision-making and development planning.

However, the lack of trainers has left the students in limbo, with no clear guidance on how to proceed with the project, forcing the students to express frustration.

“We are disappointed that despite the project’s launch in our county, there are no trainers yet. We are eager to learn and contribute to the project, but without trainers, we are unable to do so,” they exclaimed

The students also highlighted the potential benefits of the project, stating, “We understand the importance of this project for our county and our country as a whole. We believe that with proper training and guidance, we can make significant contributions to the project and help improve our communities.”

In response to the students’ concerns, the E-commerce trainer, Mr. Joseph Barker, the only trainer at the center, assured the students and the public that efforts are underway to provide trainers for the GIS Digital Survey section.

He said: “We understand the students’ concerns and are working diligently to address the issue of trainers. We assure the students and the public that the trainers will be provided as soon as possible.”

A gentleman identified himself as Thomas, on behalf of the group, said the students’ protest highlights the importance of proper planning and implementation in government projects, especially those involving technology and digital transformation.

He added that it also underscores the need for timely and effective communication between the government and the public, stressing: “The students’ concerns should serve as a call to action for the government to ensure that all necessary resources, including trainers, are in place before launching such projects”.

Group speaker Thomas said the Digital Transformation project has the potential to bring about significant positive changes in Maryland County and beyond, if implemented effectively.

“The students’ eagerness to learn and contribute to the project is a testament to their commitment to their communities and their country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the students’ protest over the lack of trainers in the Digital Transformation project in Maryland County is a call to action for the government to prioritize proper planning and implementation of such projects. The students’ commitment to the project and their communities should be recognized and supported by the government to ensure its success.