Liberia News: ‘No Financing Agreement’

By Moses M. Tokpah

Monrovia-The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information says no financing agreement has been reached by the government of Liberia regarding the 285-earth moving equipment.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing on Thursday, Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah said government is not the one that brought the machines in country, but someone who is interested in helping the country did that, though he did not mention specific name.

“And because the person has brought the machines the government now is saying, let’s work together as a government because this is good for our people,” Minister Piah narrated.

According to him, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has played the leadership role by formally writing the 55th national legislature including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President of the Liberian Senate and the Senate Pro-tempore, addressing their concerns about the acquisition of the yellow machines.

The Information Minister said he is not sure that anybody is not interested in the country having the earth moving equipment adding that all these officials of government came from different places and they’ve seen their people suffer.

Minister Piah: “Some months back didn’t we see people stayed on the highway for weeks if not days. Until we can have those roads paved, how do we believe those issues can be solved?”

According to him, everything that is done in regards to governance should be for the benefit of the people, whether it’s intervention in earth moving equipment, machine to pave the roads or intervention to put medications and equipment in hospitals as well as funding schools so that they have benches and all of the instructional materials.

He noted that what is key is to have the 285 pieces of earth moving equipment in the country that leads to the establishment of maintenance zones across the country where there are continuous interventions on the roads.

Minister Piah mentioned that others also get interest in ensuring that the laws are followed indicating that they too have right, thereby assuring them of government’s required collaboration.

He also stated that the appearances of some officials of government before the House of Representatives and the communication from the President show that leaders of the country are having conversations, but importantly, the equipment are arriving.

The Minister added that equipment are arriving and the leaders are talking, pointing out that whatever their talk will lead to will be in the interest of the Liberian people.