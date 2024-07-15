Liberia News: ‘No Compromising The Rule of Law’

By, Washington Tumay Watson

Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Bility has vowed not to compromise the application of the law, or bow down on the rule of law in all circumstances regarding the procurement of the yellow machines brought in country by a long-time friend of President Joseph Boakai.

Following weeks of growing controversy over the government’s acquisition of 285 pieces of earth moving equipment, a batch of which was paraded in the major streets of Monrovia, President Boakai at the weekend let the cat out of the bag, informing lawmakers that his friend who shares in his agenda provided the machines in a ‘gentleman agreement’ framework.

The obscurity that mars the President’s pronouncement seems not to matter to citizens who are now pressurizing their lawmakers to ensure that the government procure them at all cost, regardless of the violation of the laws.

In a tacit response to constituents’ views on the yellow machines debacle, Rep. Bility took to social media to accentuate his commitment to the rule of law, no matter what citizens are demanding of them.

“I am dedicated to upholding our laws and serving the people, no matter the outcome. If I face any repercussions for refusing to tolerate clear violations of our laws, I trust the people to make their decision at the ballot box in 2029,’’ he said.

“I will never endorse this heartless disregard for our laws in the name of yellow machines,” the opposition lawmaker, without fear of not been reelected in 2029, indicated

Rep. Bility has advised members of the 55th legislature that the current situation of the yellow machines demands that they fulfill their duties to safeguard the country democracy.

“With an impending decision on a questionable loan for the procurement of machines, we must carefully consider the impact on our nation’s best interests. While the need for infrastructure improvements is evident, the terms of this particular deal do not align with our constitutional responsibilities,” he noted.

According to him, it is essential for lawmakers to reject such proposal from the Executive Branch of Government in order to uphold the integrity of the constitution and act in the best interest of Liberia, stressing “this is our moment to demonstrate unwavering commitment to our country”.

“I have never witnessed such a brazen attack on the foundation of our constitution. We have now reached a pivotal moment where we must shape the destiny of our democracy,” he further stated.

Bility said upon seeing the President’s letter, he assure Liberians that he will never support the yellow machines scandal.