Liberia News: NO CDCIAN WILL COMPLY

Monrovia-March-18-TNR:Coalition for democratic Change’s Secretary-General and former Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee has issued a stern warning to the Boakai government saying that no member or official of the CDC will comply with the terms set by the Assets Recovery Taskforce.

Recently, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai constituted an Assets Recovery Team to recover stolen assets of government by some former and current government officials. But as the asset recovery team springs into action, it seems that the opposition CDC is not happy with the move as they have continuously threaten to shun the Unity Party’s asset recovery taskforce.

Speaking at a CDC mass meeting over the weekend, Jefferson Koijee declared that not a single partisan of the party would succumb to the measures of Boakai’s Asset Recovery initiative. “No one in CDC will yield to Boakai’s Asset Recovery; he is targeting CDC unjustly,” stated Koijee.

Currently under sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department, Jefferson Tamba Koijee, the Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change, emphasized that none of the party’s officials would be subject to the recently established Assets Recovery Taskforce of the Joseph Boakai administration.

“We will firmly oppose Joseph Boakai if he attempts to subject CDC members to this baseless asset recovery,” Koijee asserted during his official announcement of Mr. Janga Kowo as the new CDC Chairman following the resignation of Mulbah K. Morlu.

The defiance from the CDC comes amidst heightened tensions between the opposition party and the Boakai administration, with accusations of political witch-hunting surrounding the implementation of the Assets Recovery Taskforce.

Boakai’s government, however, remains resolute in its pursuit of recovering allegedly misappropriated assets, citing the need for accountability and transparency in governance.

The standoff between the CDC and Boakai’s administration underscores the deep-seated political divisions within the country, raising concerns about the stability of the government and the effectiveness of its anti-corruption efforts.

Observers warn that without cooperation from all political factions, efforts to combat corruption and restore public trust in the government may be undermined, further exacerbating socio-political tensions in the nation.

As both sides dig in their heels, the fate of Boakai’s Assets Recovery initiative hangs in the balance with the potential to either strengthen the government’s credibility or deepen the rifts within Liberia’s already fragile political landscape.