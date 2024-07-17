Liberia News: Nimba County Elder Commends Arcelormittal

Nimba-A prominent elder in the mining community of Nimba County, Elder Johnny Gbah, has praised ArcelorMittal Liberia for its unwavering commitment to healthcare. Elder Gbah, the former town chief of Gbapa, expressed his gratitude to the company for ensuring the completion and dedication of the Gbapa Clinic.

“We are happy for our clinic here in Gbapa,” Elder Gbah stated. “The capacity of the clinic is good, and we are happy it is big. The community people are happy for the clinic to be built with the help of ArcelorMittal.”

According to Elder Gbah, the town had been without healthcare facilities for several years, forcing residents to travel long distances to seek medical care. With the completion of the Gbapa Clinic, healthcare services are now expected to be conveniently accessible to the people of Gbapa and its surrounding towns and villages.

“I want to tell the company, in fact, I am thanking them very much for the support they provided to have this clinic built for us, the people who are living here,” Elder Gbah expressed.

He also highlighted other contributions from ArcelorMittal Liberia, including the construction of the Gbapa Public School, road connectivity projects, and various community development initiatives. Despite the clinic not yet being fully operational, the community remains optimistic and continues to seek additional support from AML and other partners to make the clinic fully functional.

In response to the community’s request, AML agreed to support the construction project through a partnership. Under this agreement, local citizens contributed local materials and labor, while AML provided building materials valued at $50,000 and an additional $35,000 in cash. This brought AML’s total contribution to $85,000 towards the $125,000 health center project.

Since the 1920s, Gbapa residents have had to travel to nearby communities, such as Yekepa Camp-4 and the provincial capital of Sanniquellie, for medical care. This situation remained unchanged until 2019, when the community sought assistance from ArcelorMittal Liberia to construct a clinic in their area.

The orderly completion of the Gbapa Clinic stands as a testament to ArcelorMittal Liberia’s commitment to the well-being of the communities it serves, and the people of Gbapa look forward to the clinic becoming fully operational soon.