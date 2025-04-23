Liberia News: Nimba By-election Went Smoothly

Nimba County-Voters in Nimba County have praised the National Elections Commission (NEC) for a well-organized electoral process saying that the Senatorial By-Election was smooth and easy.

Befor the end of voting yesterday, some voters across parts of the county described the process as smooth, quick and highly organized.

Journalists covering the Senatorial By-election in Nimba County disclosed that election workers appeared well-prepared and organized, managing the flow of voters efficiently and answering questions with clarity. Each station observed by the reporters was fully staffed, and no major delays or disruptions were reported as of the end of the process.

According to reports from various outlets, security was also tight yet unobtrusive. It was also reported that local police officers and designated poll watchers were stationed at all polling centers, providing a reassuring presence while allowing the process to unfold without intimidation or interference.

Journalists in the county reported that from Graie to Kpaytuo and Tapitta, residents who turned out early at polling places reported minimal stress and short lines, with several first-time and elderly voters praising the ease of the process. Polls opened promptly at 8 a.m. until 6 PM in accordance with the Electoral Law of Liberia.

“I feel fine by voting and also want to call on everyone, especially the young people, to go and vote,” said Nelson Wehyee, the second voter at his polling place in Kpatuo, who cast his ballot at 8:07 a.m. “The process is very easy.”

In the early hours of the day, turnout remained modest across voting precincts in Districts 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9, particularly along the Ganta-Tapitta corridor. Still, voters arrived in steady streams, many expressing pride in participating in the democratic process.

Worlehgbay Wongbay, a woman in her early 60s who voted at the Kpaytuo Public School polling center, said the current election is unfolding more smoothly than past ones. “The process is going on fine, more than other elections,” she said. “That is why I am calling on other women to come out and vote as soon as possible.”

She added that women’s participation in elections helps shape the future of their families and communities. Another voter, Mary Saye said she felt proud to finally exercise her right. Although she registered in 2023, she did not participate in the general elections that year.

“I feel happy to vote for the first time,” she said with a smile. “I think it’s a good thing to vote for the candidate of your choice.”

According to journalists in Nimba, in Graie Township, elder Alex Varmie emerged from the Varmie Memorial Public School polling station with a broad smile. “The process is very genuine and very good,” he said. “Even at my age, I believe voting is an obligation because it gives us the chance to pick people who will work in our interest.”

Another voter, only identified as Saywah, said, “I want to encourage everyone to come out and vote.” “The process is very easy and does not take much time because you are only voting for one person, unlike other elections.”

Positive Atmosphere Despite Early Low Turnout

Reports say despite the low turnout in the morning, the mood across polling centers was generally positive. Many voters voiced appreciation for the National Elections Commission’s organization and urged their fellow citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to vote before the close of polls.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has reported progress in the Nimba County By-election with low turnout but void of violence. According to the NEC boss, the process got underway at 8:00 AM yesterday morning and closed by 6:00. Over 307,000 registered were expected to cast their voters in a by-election to replace late Senator Prince Y. Johnson considered as the political godfather of Nimba County.

Addressing a press briefing later in the afternoon, National Elections Commission (NEC) Charman Davidetta Brown-Lasanssah disclosed that the electoral process in Nimba County was broadcast and carried live in other parts of the country for the sake of transparency.

She described the process as unprecedented as the process was screened in Nimba and other parts of Liberia lauding staff of the Commission for the hard work and dedication.

The process began without major disruptions Tuesday, with all 262 precincts and 736 polling places opening on schedule at 8 a.m., according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Speaking at a mid-afternoon press conference at the Nimba County Administration Building in Sanniquellie, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah confirmed that the by-election had so far proceeded peacefully across the county’s two magisterial districts-Upper Nimba (Tappita) and Lower Nimba (Sanniquellie)—where 307,254 registered voters are expected to cast ballots before polls close at 6 p.m.

“This process is about ensuring that every voice is heard, and every vote counts,” Lansanah said. “We remain committed to delivering a credible, peaceful, and transparent electoral process for the people of Nimba County and Liberia at large.”

The NEC boss was joined by fellow commissioners, senior NEC staff, and international partners including the UNDP, UN Women, and the European Union. Representatives from civil society organizations and the media were also present at the briefing.