Liberia News: NEW PCC BOSS WANTS MVTC TURN TO PAYNESVILLE UNIVERSITY

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-April-22-2024-TNR:The Major of Paynesville City, Robert Bestman has proposed the Monrovia Vocational Training Center be changed to Paynesville University.

According to him, there is no public university in one of the populated cities something he said needs to be looked at by the Paynesville Legislative Caucus.

Speaking through the Public Relations Officer of the Paynesville City Corporation, Jermaih Diggen disclosed that major Bestmentis concern about the MVTC to be transformed into Paynesville University something he said is to give access to the larger population in terms of university education and for the city to have such facility as a city.

The Paynesville City Major’s quest for a Paynesville University was once proposed by then District #5 Representative, Thomas Fallah but did not meet the approval by the Paynesville Legislative Caucus thus not allowing it to become a reality something that prompted the Lofa County District #1 lawmaker to establish the Thomas Fallah University.

It is hoped that the current Paynesville Legislative Caucus will see the need to ensure that the public University is established as a means of allowing the residents to have access to university education.

Paynesville has five electoral districts that include District #2Montserrado, District 3 Montserrado, District 4 Montserrado, District~#5 and District 6 Montserrado respectively.

He indicated that under his leadership the municipal of Paynesville will meet the standard of a city as other cities around the world.

According to him, it is due to the beautification of the city of Paynesville that on July 1 all of those street vendors around the ELWA Junction will be removed.

Mayor Bestment vowed to institute the city ordinances to ensure that Paynesville is clean and green; stressing that achieving this vision needs the collective efforts of all residents.