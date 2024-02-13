Liberia News: NEW CITY MAYOR-DESIGNATE SPEAKS

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Feb-13-TNR: Monrovia City Mayor Designate, John Charuk Siafa is who is expected to appear before the Liberian Senate soon will be pushing for budgetary increment to enable his administration tackle some of the hindrances confronting the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC).

At his confirmation hearing slated for this week, the Mayor-designate is expected to loftily appeal for an upsurge budgetary allocation for the City Government which will eventually strengthen the city government’s efforts to ensure a clean, green, and safe city.

Mayor Siafa has sincerely said that strengthening the institutional and administrative capacity for improved service delivery remains key to his multi-phase approaches for better city governance.

Mayor Siafa narrated that as part of his efforts to address the City Government’s daunting challenges; he is expected to improve the city revenue intake through the enhancement of the revenue generation arms of the City Government of Monrovia.

Like his predecessor, he is expected to further invest in the City Police to be transformed into a police force that engages in robust enforcement of the city ordinances as well as promoting community policing in line with international rubrics.

Mayor Siafa narrated that as part of his achieving short, medium and long term multifaceted agenda, the MCC presumed boss is expected to depoliticize the function of the institution including improving and topping on the Human Resource potentials of staffers of the state architecture especially those with extra-values.

The incoming Mayor is also expected to strengthen existential relations the city of Monrovia has had with cities both internally and externally as well as renewing and consolidating diplomatic relations with intergovernmental organizations through sustained diplomatic negotiations.

Mayor Siafa has lauded the City of Monrovia strategic allies including the European Union and World Bank for their incessant supports to the City Government, noting that said diplomatic partnership will be more solidified under his stewardship.

Mayor Siafa disclosed that before the inauguration of President Boakai, he led a team of Liberians to robustly clean the streets of Monrovia and concurrently Paynesville, an initiative that extended even after the inauguration.

The national cleanup campaign was conducted under the auspices, “JNB-JKK Volunteer Cleanup Exercise.”

Meanwhile, many citizens have extolled Mayor-designate Siafaand his team under the banner, “JNB-JKK volunteer cleanup exercise,” for such an eye-watering endeavor, thus calling on him to institute said waste management model for the City of Monrovia.

MCC staffers are expected to mass in their numbers at the Legislature in solidarity of their presumed boss as he goes for his confirmation hearing at the Liberian Senate.

When confirmed, John Charuk Siafa will serve as the 28th City Mayor of Monrovia replacing former Mayor Jefferson TambaKoijee. He will also serve as the third post-war Mayor to be confirmed by the Liberian Senate after his immediate predecessor Koijee.