Liberia News: NATJI 10th Conference Gets Underway

Monrovia-Feb-1-TNR: The National Association of Trial Judges of Liberia (NATJI) will convene its tenth (10th) National Trial Judges Conference beginning today February 1-3, 2024 at the grounds of the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

The conference will be held under the theme, “The judiciary and democracy, safeguarding democratic values in the legal system, especially during and after elections.”

Judge Ousman F. Feika, Resident Circuit Judge of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Grand Cape Mount County, currently presiding over the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court of Montserrado County as the assigned judge and Chairman of the conference planning committee, said the conference is a little difference from previous years because this year’s conference will be conducted with a seminar.

Judge Feika said three prominent justice actors will speak at the seminary. Former Chief Justice, His Honor Francis S. Korkpor, sr. is expected to speak on the first day of the conference on the topic: Ethical Dilemmas and Professional Conduct for judges.”

On day two, Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba will speak to the delegates on the topic, “The Role of Judges in Protecting Civil Liberties,” and Cllr. Felecia Coleman will lecture on the subject,“Criminal Justice Reform and the Sentencing Guidelines.”

The conference planning committee chair also stated that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh will make special remarks as head of the judiciary branch of government.

He said as a judge, one cannot do away with continued legal education, so the seminar is intended to provide legal education and enhance the knowledge of judges as they dispense justice.

“The longer you are as a judge, it is expected that you will learn new ideas and ways of handling cases,” he emphasized.

Judge Feika noted, “We expect delegates from across the country consisting of magistrates and judges. We anticipate that all of the delegates will attend and fully participate in the conference because it is an opportunity for them to come and learn new strategies for handling the courts.

According to him, the conference will climax with an election process that will see delegates elect a new corps of officersincluding President, Vice President, for the magistrate affairs, Secretary General, Financial Secretary, Treasure and Chaplain, who will be expected to stir the affairs of the institution for the next two years.