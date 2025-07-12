Liberia news: NASSCORP Celebrates 50 Years of Service in Maryland County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Emmanuel T. Quiah, Contributing Writer

HARPER – July 11, 2025 – The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) marked its 50th anniversary on Thursday with a grand celebration in Harper, Maryland County. The event took place at the Region 8 Headquarters on Maryland Avenue and brought together beneficiaries, security institution representatives, local authorities, and sector stakeholders.

NASSCORP was established in Liberia by an act of the National Legislature to administer social protection programs for insured workers and their dependents.

The corporation’s core responsibilities include managing the Employment Injury Scheme which provides medical and cash benefits to insured individuals who suffer work-related injuries or occupational diseases and the National Pension Scheme, a contributory insurance program that grants retirement benefits to workers or their dependents due to age, illness, or death.

Speaking at the event, Mr. George S. Bolo, Director of Region 8, praised the dedication of staff and beneficiaries, emphasizing their role in the corporation’s success over the years.

Under Mr. Bolo’s leadership, Region 8—which covers Maryland, Grand Kru, and River Gee counties has consistently excelled, recruiting over 200 individuals into the system annually.

He attributed the region’s top-performing status to a well-equipped office featuring air conditioning, high-speed Wi-Fi, and strategically deployed resources such as motorcycles for field operations.

Representing the beneficiaries, Professor Isaac George a former faculty member of William V.S. Tubman University in Harper—shared his journey from skepticism to appreciation of NASSCORP’s services.

He congratulated the institution on its 50 years of service and urged Liberians to take advantage of the program while striving for their personal development.

As NASSCORP looks ahead, both leadership and beneficiaries remain hopeful about the future. With a solid foundation and a renewed commitment to service, the corporation is positioned to make an even greater impact in the lives of Liberians nationwide.

