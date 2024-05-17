Liberia News: NaFAA Goes-Live With Fisheries Integrated Management System (FIMS)

Monrovia-May-17-TNR:The Management of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, NaFAA has gone live with its Fisheries Integrated Management System which is intended to revolutionize the application, management, and tracking processes of licenses, authorization, and permits; offering several benefits to governmental bodies and stakeholders within Liberia’s fisheriessector.

The NaFAA Fisheries Integrated Management System is apivotal advancement in Liberia’s efforts to modernize and improve fisheries management practices. By embracing digitalization, the Liberian Government can regulate fishing activities effectively, promote sustainability, and foster stakeholder collaboration.

As Liberia’s fishing industry progresses into the digital era, the NaFAA Fisheries Integrated Management system stands as a beacon of innovation, paving the way for a more efficient, transparent, and sustainable fisheries sector in the country.

Speaking officially during the go-live ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2024, at NaFAA Corporate Headquarters on Bushrod Island, the Deputy Director General for Administration Hon. Augustine Musa Manoballah mentioned that the Go-Live Fisheries Integrated Management System is a testament to NaFAA’scommitment to innovation and progress.

“Today, we turned the page. The Go-Live Fisheries Integrated Management System is a testament to NaFAA’s commitment to innovation and progress. We have embarked on a journey that many organizations talk about, but few dare to undertake. By moving to an electronic data management system, we are not only keeping pace with the digital revolution but joined very few in setting a new standard for Government agencies in Liberia”.

Hon. Manaballah who paid homage to the World Bank for the financial support through the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP) said the go-live initiative will ensure a future where the fisherfolks, stakeholders, and partners will engage with the Government through NaFAA seamlessly, where transparency will be ideal and a daily reality. He noted this is, as a result of NaFAA’s collaboration with Mwetana , the Consultancy group behind the construction of the Go-Live platform.

“We have built a system that is robust, user-friendly, and tailored to the unique needs of our industry” NaFAA’s Deputy Director General for Administration asserted”.

Commenting on the benefits of the new system Hon. Manoballah stated that it will ensure among other things immediate efficiencies in licensing and permit issuance, long-term gains in the form of data analytics and strategic insights that were previously unattainable, the capability to make informed decisions based on real-time data, monitor resources more effectively, and respond swiftly to the community’s needs.

Moreover, he noted that “this transition to a digital platform is a strong statement about our dedication to environmental sustainability. By reducing our paper usage, we are not only cutting costs but also lessening our ecological footprint. It is a move that aligns with global sustainability goals and reflects our responsibility towards the conservation of our marine ecosystems.”

Hon. Manoballah acknowledged that the Go-Live Fisheries Integrated Management System is more than just a technological advancement; it is a cultural shift within NaFAA.

“It is a commitment to our stakeholders and the future generations who will inherit our natural resources. Let us embrace this change with open arms and a spirit of continuous improvement.”

He added that as Liberia through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, NaFAA launch the integrated system, the Government pledged to uphold the standards of service, integrity, and excellence that it represents.

Meanwhile, the NaFAA Fisheries Integrated Management System go-live ceremony was graced by Representatives from the World Bank, Conservation International, Environmental Justice Foundation, National Port Authority, Maritime Authority, the House of Representatives Committee on Fisheries, APM Terminal, ECOWAS, and Ministries of Defense and Commerce.

Making remarks, the World Bank Representative at the ceremony Zinnah Mulbah, Senior Environmental Specialist commended NaFAA Management for what he termed as a successful digitalization of the management and information system which he said makes a significant advancement in the fisheries sector.

Mr. Mulbah who recognized the critical role the fisheries authority has played in transforming the sector said from the look of things the Fisheries management system hopes to improve the livelihoods of local fishermen across the country.

He challenged NaFAA Management to utilize the many critical comments made by stakeholders during the go-live ceremony for improvement and advancement in the new Fisheries Integrated Management System.