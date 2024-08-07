Liberia News-‘My Govt. Higher Priority Is To Improve Citizens Lives’

Liberia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Tuesday launched an Economic and Investment Forum at the Ministerial Complex, describing it a pivotal moment in Liberia’s pursuit of economic growth and development.

President Boakai told the gathering of ministers and partners about Liberia’s vast untapped potential where large-scale investments and the development of new and innovative technologies are needed to spur sustainable economic growth.

The President made it clear that the higher priority for his administration is to create the conditions to improve the lives of every Liberian through “strategic and large-scale investments in key sectors including agriculture, roads, education, infrastructure, and tourism.”

“It is my vision to transform Liberia into a hub of opportunity,” he stressed, adding that such vision aligns with his ARREST Agenda, which he believes is realizable through partnerships with the private sector-both domestic and international partners.

The President has called on domestic and international partners, as well as Liberians in the diaspora, to increase investments in Liberia.”

He said as of the administration unwavering commitment to fostering robust collaborations with the private sector to catalyze rapid economic development on a significant scale.

“We recognize the crucial role that local and international partners play in driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to our nation’s prosperity,” he said.

“Through the National Investment Commission (NIC), our government is collaborating with NOVA Africa Ventures to host my administration’s first National Investment Conference,” he said.

According to the President, his government aims to showcase Liberia’s vast investment potential, highlighting lucrative opportunities across various sectors.

President Boakai assured Liberians that his administration will create an enabling business environment, and we are keenly interested in engaging with partners who share our commitment to sustainable development.