Liberia News: ‘Muslims Or Christians, No discriminations

By Jamesetta D Williams

Liberia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has underscored the need for Liberians to work together for the transformation of the country, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

President Boakai made the remarks Monday during a penal engagement with Muslims, saying the church remains the custodian of the ministerial reconciliation. He extoled the church’s role in reshaping the moral standards of citizens and urged them to continue to remain engaged.

As Liberians celebrate 177th Independence celebration of the Republic, he called on the clergy (both Muslims and Christians) not to relent in promoting spiritual firmness.

President Boakai emphasized that if Liberia is to truly become a country transformed within, Liberians have to work towards it because he is convinced that what God has distained for the country will be achieved.

For his part, Bishop-elect Paye Bagnon of Faith Life Ministries International disclosed how the church has always been involved in transforming the society, whether in the classroom or the pulpit.

He said the Church is poised to support the vision of President Boakai through multi-dimensional responsibilities they have been entrusted with, as they continue to foster unity and reconciliation.