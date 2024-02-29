Liberia News: MORLU RESIGNS AS CDC CHAIRMAN

Monrovia-February-29-TNR:Today I resigned my position as Chairman of the CDC, the following letter to the Standard-bearer outlines the details, let’s keep the CDC & Liberia, peaceful.

-My resignation Letter-

Your Excellency, George M. Weah

Standard-bearer

Congress for Democratic Change (CDC)

February 27, 2024

Dear Mr. Weah,

I am writing to formally tender my resignation as Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). Consequently, I am also stepping down from the position of Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Despite resigning from the chairmanship after six years of service, I want to assure you and the National Executive Committee that I remain a committed lifelong member of the Congress for Democratic Change.

Undoubtedly, I have faced numerous challenges, particularly during the past six years of the CDC’s governance. However, I hold no resentment towards anyone for these difficulties, and I do not desire conflict.

Throughout these trials, I am thankful to God for granting me the strength and patience to persevere. Despite the hardships, they are not the primary reason for my resignation.

However, one factor influencing my decision is the diminishing opportunity for me to effectively fulfill my role as the People’s Chairman. As an advocate dedicated to supporting the people, it is disheartening to encounter constraints that limit my ability to carry out my responsibilities.

Mr. Standard-bearer, however, after careful consideration, I have chosen to remain positive and continue contributing to the peace and stability of the CDC despite resigning from the chairmanship.

As emphasized earlier, I hold deep love for the CDC and immense gratitude towards the hundreds of thousands of loyal partisans, young militants, and foot soldiers who havesupported me during my tenure.

Therefore, in my effort to uphold internal party cohesion, I am exercising caution in my words to prevent any potential crisis. Although some may seek to exploit this situation for personal gain, my commitment to the party’s well-being will prevent me from endorsing such endeavors.

As the longest-serving Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change, I am humbled by the overwhelming support I have received from our dedicated partisans across various demographics and locations. This support has contributed to a long period of stability, peace, and adherence to the rule of law within the CDC.

Despite encountering challenges during our governance, we have achieved significant milestones, including upholding the rights of our partisans, maintaining a peaceful and democratic political institution, and ensuring the CDC’s strength and competitiveness.

Mr. Standard-bearer, regardless of recent election outcomes, we have made remarkable progress together. As your first militant since 2005, I have been one of your most steadfast political soldiers.

While my loyalty to the CDC has been unwavering, I have occasionally found myself in disagreements with you, driven solely by my principles and love for the party. I am proud that despite crucial hurdles, we have painstakingly kept the torch of the CDC burning, such that even those who didn’t believe in its efficiency now look up to it as the most potent political mechanism of redemption.

Having served in various capacities over nearly two decades, I have diligently fulfilled my responsibilities, always with good intentions and without malice, even in my mistakes.

Resigning from my position has undoubtedly been one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever faced, yet it was necessary to uphold the stability of the CDC and prevent any internal discord that could disappoint our loyal supporters, particularly the youth who have placed their trust in our party.

Similarly, the prospect of opposing you deeply troubles me, which is why I opted not to assume the chairmanship when Mr. George G. Solo was removed in 2013. Moreover, I harbordoubts that I would have accepted the chairmanship in 2018 had I been offered a suitable governmental role, foreseeing inevitable disagreements or necessary contention with you in the future.

Now that I am no longer Chairman, I have newfound freedom to advocate for social justice and champion the interests of marginalized communities, irrespective of political affiliations.

In the coming months, I intend to engage in consultations with relevant stakeholders both within and beyond the CDC, aiming to rally passionate individuals to safeguard democracy, promote good governance, and uphold the rule of law.

While I trust that the CDC will continue its efforts to address injustices and hold the Unity Party-led government accountable, I am committed to contributing from a civil society perspective, advocating for peace, good governance, human rights, the rule of law, and socio-economic equality for all Liberians.

I appreciate the members of the independent press who, despite not always aligning with my preferences in their publications or broadcasts, mostly exhibited fairness and balance in covering our press conferences and interactions.

In conclusion, I would like to offer one final piece of advice, Mr. Standard-bearer, which I have previously communicated to you in a briefing note. It is crucial to assemble a proficient team of foreign policy experts to engage with key Western capitals such as Washington, Brussels, Number 10 Downing Street, and others. These engagements should involve discussions regarding international decisions made during our tenure, aiming to rebuild confidence and provide assurancesto our international partners.

As we endeavor to revitalize the CDC’s domestic and global political standing, I stress the importance of prioritizing the enhancement of relations with Washington and its invaluable allies. Neglecting to capitalize on our historical ties with the U.S. would be a missed opportunity, especially considering Liberia’s strategic significance within the United States’ sphere of influence. Therefore, strengthening ties with the U.S. and its European counterparts is a good step forward, even for a major opposition party.

Thank you for taking the time to consider this letter, and I extend my best wishes to you and the party’s leadership.

Sincerely yours,

Mulbah K. Morlu, Jr.

Former Chairman

(Congress for Democratic Change)