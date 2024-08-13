Liberia News: Much Ado About Putu Mining Agreement

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-Too much ado about the Putu Mining Agreement in the last few months and now Grand Gedeh County Representative Jeremiah Sokan has called for the cancellation of the Agreement.

Rep. Sokan said it is high time the government discontinued such an agreement that is not impacting the lives of the people and the county.

The Putu Mining Company is a Russian Iron Ore Company that shut down its operations during the administration of former President George Weah, leaving some liabilities and their equipment at the concession area.

Speaking on Ok FM, Rep. Sokan said he is in touch with the county’s legislative caucus to amplify the debate concerning the cancellation of the agreement through the executive and of the legislative action.

He disclosed that he has already communicated to the leadership of the House of Representatives concerning the need to cancel such an unproductive agreement.

Besides, the Grand Gedeh Dist. #1 lawmaker disclosed that he has informed the Minister of Mines and Energy, National Investment Commission, Minister of Justice as well as the Ministry of Finance Development Planning, adding that he had a conversation with the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority on the same issue of cancelling the agreement.

He argued that the time has come for them as leaders of the country to ensure that investment in the county performs and impacts the people, noting that his concern is due to the fact the assets left behind are not workable per the agreement.

“This is affecting the people of the county relating to job creation, education, and roads among others,” he said.

Rep. Sokan said he being informed about efforts to address the issues confronting the Putu Iron Ore Mining.

Rep. Sokan however expressed optimism that the government will address the payment of liabilities through a budget approbation to ensure that the holder of the contract meets all of the liabilities to have a new concession agreement.