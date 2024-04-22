Liberia News: MOTORCYCLISTS ANGRY OVER REGULATIONS

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-April-22-2024-TNR:Several motorcyclists in Paynesville have vowed to resist the Liberia National Police’s no-go zone regulations.

According to the motorcyclists, they are Liberians and it is the government’s responsibility to create job opportunities for them to become self-sufficient in society.

Speaking to our reporter in Paynesville around the ELWA Junction, the motorcyclists asserted that if the police want to regulate their movements, they should provide an alternative for them to be able to generate their resources, emphasizing that they are doing business and the passengers decide for them to carry on their business.

One of the motorcyclists, Roberson Jallah questioned, “How do the police want us to make our living? if they create a no go zone for us the motorcyclists.”

Speaking further, Jallah noted that it would be prudent for the police to build the capacity of the motorcyclists on safety, and traffic regulations.

He disclosed that if the police insist on creating a no-go zone, there will be a serious violation by motorcyclists because they will have to do their business.

“We are doing well for those who are working and the students to go to town, just come to the junction in the morning, and you will get to know how helpful the motorcycles are to the transport sector,” he said.

Like Jallah, other motorcyclists called on the Liberia National Police to redirect their energy to the criminalactivities in the country.

Isaac Washington strongly criticizes the leadership of the motorcyclists for not consulting those who are engaging the police daily.

Recently, the Liberia National Police announced that shortly motorcyclists will not be allowed to use the main streets from Paynesville to central Monrovia.

According to the police, they were discussing with the leadership of the Motorcycle Union before taking the decision.