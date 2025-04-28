Liberia News: Monrovia, Winston Salem City to Forge Partnership

Monrovia-The Mayors of the Monrovia City Corporation and the City of Winston Salem have agreed to forge partnership in critical areas of mutual interest.

Mayor John-Charuk Siafa and the City Mayor of Winston Salem, Mr. Allen Joines met on Friday April 25, at the Monrovia City Hall and held a productive bilateral discussion that aims to promote partnership between the city of Monrovia and Winston Salem.

Winston-Salem is a city in Forsyth County, North Carolina, United States, and it is the location for the headquarters of several corporate institutions and top universities.

During his visit to the Monrovia City Hall, Mayor Allen Joines and his wife, were well-received by Mayor John-Charuk Siafa, supported by Council members and senior staff of the corporation. The Mayor of the city government of Monrovia presented the Key of Monrovia to Mayor Joines, symbolizing the official welcoming of the Mayor and his team to the city.

Following a brief cultural display and performance by the Monrovia City Police, the Mayors headed to the Conference Room for a pivotal partnership dialogue session. Mayor John-Charuk Siafa kicked off his discussions by thanking Mayor Allen and his team for the visit which he described as the beginning of milestone collaboration between the two cities.

Mayor John-Charuk Siafa led discussions for potential strategic collaboration and support in key areas: Public Safety, Cultural Exchange programs, capacity building and waste management. He underscored the need for the two cities to explore other areas that could be potentially beneficial to their respective cities and people.

The Mayor noted, “We Want our relationship with you to produce tangible results that benefit us all.”

For his part, the Mayor of the City of Winston Salem, Mr. Allen Joines, lauded Mayor Siafa and his team for warmly welcoming him to the city of Monrovia. He said the city of Winston Salem is opened to ideas and ways to further deepen Cooperation with the City of Monrovia.

Mayor Joines has committed to assist the city of Monrovia in the areas of public safety with specific interventions in training and donation of light equipment to the city of Monrovia.