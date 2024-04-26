LIBERIA NEWS : MONROVIA CITY MAYOR CALLS FOR URGENT FINANCIAL SUPPORT

MONROVIA-Monrovia City Mayor John-Charuk has Siafa made a compelling appeal before the National Legislature for increased financial allocation to ensure effective and sustainable city management in Liberia’s capital.

Defending the budget of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) at the Legislature on Tuesday April 23, 2024, Mayor Siafa highlighted the pressing need for adequate funding to address the city’s waste management challenges, emphasizing the essential role of fiscal support in maintaining cleanliness and environmental sustainability within Monrovia.

During his budget hearing presentation, Mayor Siafa underscored the critical importance of sustainable waste management and stressed the need for enhanced financial resources to support the Monrovia City Corporation’s efforts in this regard. He revealed alarming statistics indicating that to effectively clean Monrovia City at 45%, an estimated US$2.8 million is required for waste collection, disposal, and management within the city limits.

Mayor Siafa also drew attention to the concerning reduction in government support for cleanliness initiatives, citing a significant decrease from US$600,000 to US$200,000 in the 2024 fiscal budget.

He expressed deep concern over the potential ramifications of inadequate funding, warning that failure to meet funding commitments could result in the World Bank suspending the CLUS project aimed at enhancing urban sanitation in Monrovia.

Mayor Siafa emphasized the urgent need for a total budget of US$11,023,583 to ensure the effective functionality of the City of Monrovia and address the existing funding gap for waste management efforts.

He called upon lawmakers to prioritize the allocation of necessary resources to support the MCC’s operations and fulfill its mandate of maintaining a clean and sustainable urban environment for the capital city.

In light of the crucial role played by the Monrovia City Corporation in upholding environmental standards and promoting public health, Mayor Siafa urged national authorities to provide the required financial backing to meet the city’s operational expenses and safeguard the well-being of Monrovia residents.

As the city faces mounting challenges in waste management and environmental sustainability, Mayor Siafa’s impassioned plea for increased financial support underscoring the critical need for collaborative efforts to address these pressing issues and ensure the continued health and prosperity of Monrovia City.