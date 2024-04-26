LIBERIA NEWS : MONROVIA CITY MAYOR CALLS FOR URGENT FINANCIAL SUPPORT
…For Sustainable City Management
MONROVIA-Monrovia City Mayor John-Charuk has Siafa made a compelling appeal before the National Legislature for increased financial allocation to ensure effective and sustainable city management in Liberia’s capital.
Defending the budget of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) at the Legislature on Tuesday April 23, 2024, Mayor Siafa highlighted the pressing need for adequate funding to address the city’s waste management challenges, emphasizing the essential role of fiscal support in maintaining cleanliness and environmental sustainability within Monrovia.
During his budget hearing presentation, Mayor Siafa underscored the critical importance of sustainable waste management and stressed the need for enhanced financial resources to support the Monrovia City Corporation’s efforts in this regard. He revealed alarming statistics indicating that to effectively clean Monrovia City at 45%, an estimated US$2.8 million is required for waste collection, disposal, and management within the city limits.
Mayor Siafa also drew attention to the concerning reduction in government support for cleanliness initiatives, citing a significant decrease from US$600,000 to US$200,000 in the 2024 fiscal budget.
He expressed deep concern over the potential ramifications of inadequate funding, warning that failure to meet funding commitments could result in the World Bank suspending the CLUS project aimed at enhancing urban sanitation in Monrovia.
Mayor Siafa emphasized the urgent need for a total budget of US$11,023,583 to ensure the effective functionality of the City of Monrovia and address the existing funding gap for waste management efforts.
He called upon lawmakers to prioritize the allocation of necessary resources to support the MCC’s operations and fulfill its mandate of maintaining a clean and sustainable urban environment for the capital city.
In light of the crucial role played by the Monrovia City Corporation in upholding environmental standards and promoting public health, Mayor Siafa urged national authorities to provide the required financial backing to meet the city’s operational expenses and safeguard the well-being of Monrovia residents.
As the city faces mounting challenges in waste management and environmental sustainability, Mayor Siafa’s impassioned plea for increased financial support underscoring the critical need for collaborative efforts to address these pressing issues and ensure the continued health and prosperity of Monrovia City.
Hurrah! At last I got a blog from where I know how to in fact take
useful facts concerning my study and knowledge.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author
for your blog. You have some really great posts and I feel
I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d
love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Cheers!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that
you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
A person essentially lend a hand to make seriously articles I would state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular submit
amazing. Fantastic activity!