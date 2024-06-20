Liberia News: MOL DISMISSED EMPLOYEES

Monrovia:The Ministry of Labour has with immediate effect dismissed five of its employees for their involvement in an illegal act recently carried out in Gbarpolu County.

It can be recalled that on the 17th day of June 2024, the superintendent of Gbarpolu County brought to the attention of the Minister of Labour, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr. that some individuals who had presented themselves as inspectors of the ministry were in Gbarpolu County arresting alleged aliens and seizing their passports under the pretext that they were inspectors of the Ministry of Labour.

According to a Labour Ministry Press release, the Ministry launched an immediate investigation and discovered that the individuals involved, though employees of the Ministry of Labour, were not inspectors and that their activities in the county were illegal on grounds that they were not authorized by the Acting Minister let alone the Minister proper.

The release went further to say that following the outcome of the investigation, the Minister of Labour, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, has with immediate effect ordered the dismissal of the five (5) employees that were involved in this illegal act that was carried out in Gbarpolu County with a similar case in Monrovia with one of its inspectors.

The Ministry said that its decision to dismiss those employees is intended to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to all of the employees of the Ministry of Labour.

He maintained that the ministry will not condone nor tolerate any unlawful behavior from its employees rather than straight adherence to the rule of law.

Those affected employees are Edwin S. Seebo, Victor S. Whymah, Samuel S. Sambola, Bill S. Ninneh, and Raymond Saah (Inspector).

Meanwhile, the dismissed employees have been ordered to turn over all government properties in their possession to the Human resources director/Department.

Credit: William K. Howard