Liberia News: MOH Stresses Safeguarding Of Integrity Of Supply Chain

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-April-16-TNR:Dr. Josuah T. Peters, Technical Specialist in the office of the Chief Pharmacist at the Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the supply chain for donated medicine.

He added that, “Accountability and transparency are not mere ideals, they are guiding principles that underpin the efficient functioning of any healthcare system.”

He spoke at the launch of the “Campaign to Improve Supply Chain for Donated Medicines” an initiative that holds immense significance for the people of Liberia.

This campaign represents a collaborative effort to address vital issues of accountability, transparency, and accessibility in the distribution of donated medicines, ensuring that they reach those who need them the most, free of charge.

Dr. Peter said the country’s actions today will shape the healthcare landscape of tomorrow by fostering accountability, transparency, and accessibility in the supply chain for donated medicines, which will pave the way for a healthier and brighter future for all Liberians.

“We must ensure that these life-saving resources are utilized solely for the benefit of the Liberian people and are not diverted for personal gain or commercial purposes.”

For our healthcare system to thrive, Dr. Peter said the challenges associated with the last-mile distribution of medical supplies must be effectively addressed.

“The last mile distribution stage, which involves delivering healthcare products from a central distribution point to the actual end-users, presents several significant challenges that hinder timely and efficient delivery of medical supplies.”

He further mentioned that infrastructure poses a significant obstacle in many areas, particularly remote or undeserved regions adding that “poor road conditions and inadequate transportation systems make it difficult to reach the final destinations efficiently”

Dr. Peter pointed out that the lack of reliable storage facilities and cold chain infrastructure for temperature-sensitive medicines further adds to the complexity of last-mile distribution.

Another challenge he said lies in logistics and supply chain management. Coordinating the logistics of distributing medical supplies to various locations requires effective supply chain management.

“Accurate forecasting, inventory management, and coordination among multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, and healthcare facilities, are necessary to ensure the right quantities of medicines, medical equipment, and consumables are available at the right time.”

He also named security and safety concerns which further impact the last-mile distribution of medical supplies. In some regions, conflicts and security risks can hinder the transportation and delivery of supplies. Instances of theft, pilferage, or damage to shipments pose significant obstacles to the reliable distribution of medicines.

Addressing these challenges Dr. Peter said requires a comprehensive approach involving collaboration among government entities, civil society organizations, donors, and other stakeholders.

“By investing in infrastructure development, strengthening supply chain management systems, ensuring adequate human resources, and leveraging technology, we can overcome the obstacles in the last mile distribution of medical supplies.”

