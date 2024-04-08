Liberia News: MOH RECEIVES OVER 88,000 MALARIA VACCINES

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-April-8-TNR:The Ministry of Health has unveiled transformative initiatives, including the rollout of a malaria vaccine received through the WHO’s program.

Speaking after she honored an invitation by members of the House of Representatives on the nation’s healthcare sector, Dr. Louise Kpoto revealed that Liberia has received 88,780 vials of the malaria vaccine out of the allotted 112,000 doses as part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program.

The vaccine is aimed at combating the staggering rates of malaria-related illnesses and fatalities, particularly among children across Africa.

Minister Kpoto said the Ministry has prioritized the rollout of the malaria vaccine in six Southeasterncounties, targeting children aged 0-23 months across 39 districts in those regions.

Health Minister Kpoto emphasized that the remaining 44,390 vials are expected to arrive in July 2024 thus appraising esteemed partners including GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO, and UNICEF for their unwavering collaboration in meditating malaria throughout the length and breathe of the country.

Minister Kpoto stressed that she is poised to spearhead a comprehensive immunization campaign, adding heralding a new era in the fight against malaria within the nation’s borders has arrived.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and partners collaborated on a blood drive initiated by the United Nations in Liberia and spearheaded by the National Blood Safety Program.

The voluntary blood drives was held at the Ministry of Health and One UN House in Monrovia witnessed the participation of various individuals, symbolizing a collective commitment to saving lives and ensuring access to safe blood supplies.

This collaborative effort not only underscores the importance of solidarity in addressing healthcare challenges but also aligns with the upcoming World Health Day theme, which emphasizes-“The Right to Health.”