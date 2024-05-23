Liberia News: MOH LAUNCHES TASKFORCE

Monrovia-May-23-TNR:The Ministry of Health has constituted a task force to probe into missing drugs donated by International Donors in recent years.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia on Tuesday May 21, 2024, Health Minster Dr. Louise Kpoto disclosed that the goal of the investigation by the taskforce is to build a healthcare system that operates with transparency and accountability, focusing on quality patient care and provision of a conducive working environment for dedicated service providers.

Dr. Kpoto said the mandate of the Taskforce is to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the health sector, both public and private, to identify and document the challenges and bottlenecks that have been hindering the provision of quality health services to citizens.

She then expressed particular emphasis on the monitoring of the distribution and appropriate utilization of medicines and medicinal products provided by both Donors and Government to the Public Health care institutions.

The Taskforce is chaired by the chairperson of the board of directors of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), Dr. Davis Sumo.

The Membership is broad base and includes representatives from:

The Liberia Medical and Dental Council, Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), the Liberia Pharmacy Board, the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), the Ministry of Justice, the National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUOL), the Independent Health Taskforce of Liberia.

Other members are the Minister of Health Ex-Officio and the Chief Pharmacist, Republic of Liberia -(Secretary to the board).

“This diverse composition will ensure a holistic and inclusive approach to addressing the systemic challenges that bedevil the health sector. The Task Force will work diligently to identify the root causes of issues such as, diversion, and misappropriation of medicines and medical supplies destinated for our hospitals and clinics”, Dr. Kpoto revealed.

The Liberian Health Minster further mentioned that she is confident that the work of the National Health Sector Taskforce will pave the way for a healthcare system that truly serves the needs of the Liberian people.

“I encourage all Liberians to support the work of the Task Force and to collaborate with us in building a resilient and robust healthcare system for Liberia. In the words of His Excellency, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, let us “Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia”, she concluded.