Liberia News: Mixed Reactions Over JNB’s Leadership

By: Jamesetta Williams

Monrovia-Jan-24-TNR: The day after President Joseph Nyumah Boakai was elected President of the Republic, citizens had conflicting feelings about what they expected to happen during his tenure as the nation’s Head of State.

Many individuals, including market women and university students, want to see a stable business climate, greater education, and better healthcare delivery.

“Boakai has been in power for some years, besides that, he has understood the meaning of power, so she expects a change from this new government, change that will make the people trust the government. Some changes are putting various ministries in good position such as the health center, educational system, and providing jobs for the youth,” Miss Ruth Kollie said.

Kollie is a single mother of two who lives on the shoreline of West Point, one of the coastal settlements most affected by sea erosion. She expects that, based on his years of service, Boakai would lead Liberia to a better and more affluent future.

The country has faced unemployment and an inadequate waste management regime. Eve Kollah, a woman of three children who sells palm for a living at West Point Market, sees a clean and green city with job possibilities for all.

With Boakai’s years of public service experience, Kollah believes he can help change the country’s narratives. “We just need to be patient as the Boakai administration takes over to work for a better Liberia they all want,” Kollah added.

Mark Jay is a student at the United Methodist University. He believes the Unity Part 100% leadership, led by President Boakai, would take Liberia out of its current situation, something he claims the previous government was incapable of doing.

Jay advises all Liberians to be patient and believe that the improved Liberia they all desire is already here. Solomon Wea, a student at NVTI in Congo Town, also spoke in an interview with the New Republic.

Mr. Wea urges the next government to consider hiring more qualified Liberians, which he feels will lead to more growth. “I take this time to ask all Liberians to hold the peace and hope to see what the Boakai administration will do,” Wea said.