Liberia News: MINISTRY OF WATER IN SIGHT

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-The Chairman of the WASH Legislative Caucus, Representative Thomas Goshua has disclosed that plans are underway for the formulation of the creation of the Ministry of Water.

Representative Goshua said the Legislative WASH Caucus is conducting holding and will shortly host a stakeholders’ conference to solicit the expert option on the creation of the Ministry of Water.

Speaking Wednesday during a one-day Multi-stakeholders Engagement meeting for the presentation of Members of the Standing Committee on WASH and Environment at the Capitol Building, the Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative said the decision for the planned stakeholders conference is to work on the structure of the Ministry of Water as other countries.

“We have started the process and we will be soliciting and counting on your support to ensure that the law establishes the Ministry of Water, the reason why the Standing Committee is not involved because whatever will come from that stakeholder consultation when we shall have come from all around, it will come to them for the final report that will be presented to the plenary,” he said.

He said the objective of the committee is to review the outcome and present their report to Plenary emphasizing that the report will allow Plenary to pass the instrument into law.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Standing Committee on WASH and Environment at the House of Representatives, Anthony Williams expressed gratitude to the partners and the WASH Legislative Caucus for ensuring that the Multi-stakeholders engagement meeting was successful.

Representative William highlighted the fragmentation of the WASH Sector that needs to be addressed through the committee.

He vowed to ensure that the committee will work robustly with the holding of the stakeholder consultation in the formation of the establishment of the Ministry of Water and other wash activities for the overall good of the sector.

Representative Williams said the WASH Sector has been supported by donors stressing that the Government of Liberia is now taking some action to support the sector through budgetary support.

Also speaking, the Liberia WASH Consortium Coordinator,Julius Gamy expressed gratitude to the Standing Committee on WASH and Environment at the House of Representatives for the cooperation and commitment to improve the sector.