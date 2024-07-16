Liberia News: Minister Nyumalin Seeks China’s Support

Liberia: Minister of Internal Affairs, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, has appealed to the government of the People’s Republic of China to provide the training and capacity building opportunity for staff of the Ministry to prepare them for the tasks ahead, including playing active roles in the country’s decentralization efforts.

The Minister said County Councils – the body responsible to decide development programs for the counties- need appropriate training to enable them executes required functions in the running of local governments.

The minister emphasized the importance of empowering local government officials to effectively manage and govern their respective counties as the government embarks on sharing administrative, fiscal and political power with local authorities in line with the nation’s Local Government Act.

A press statement quoted Minister Nyumalin as making the appeal at the Guangdong University for Foreign Studies in Guangzhou City, China when he and other African local government officials visited the school.

The release said the Internal Affairs Minister’s visit to the University was part of activities marking the 5th Forum on Africa-China Local Government Cooperation which was held July 7-9, 2024.

During the interaction with top officials and faculty of Guangdong University for Foreign Studies, Minister Nyumalin stressed that the Internal Affairs Ministry would develop a partnership with the University for Possible Placement of staff, particularly civil servants, who upon their return would contribute meaningfully to the Human Resource gap.

The release also stated that the capacity building and training would either be through short-term programs as well as degree programs related to the Ministry.

In response to this call, a Chinese university has offered to provide training for the Ministry of Internal Affairs staff; the Ministry release quoted the Guangdong University’s head of African studies Professor Louise.

He expressed willingness to support the capacity-building efforts and has requested the Ministry to apply for the training program.