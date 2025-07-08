Liberia news: Minister Kruah Slams ‘Fake Work Permit’ Reports

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Amid growing public concern and what he described as “reckless misinformation,” Liberia’s Labour Minister, Cooper Kruah has come out swinging—defending the legality of temporary work permits and launching a bold plan to employ 1,000 Liberian students in vacation jobs this year.

Compellingly and frustratingly while addressing the press briefing, the Minister addressed recent allegations made by other media entities that the Ministry of Labour is “selling work permits” to foreigners. He firmly dismissed these reports as false and harmful to the country’s international image, warning that such “unpatriotic propaganda” damages Liberia’s credibility and deters foreign goodwill.

“Work permits are not for sale,” he emphasized. “Issuing temporary work waivers is a lawful function of the Ministry, not a crime.”

Well, Minister Cooper Kruah laid out clear legal grounds for issuing temporary work permits or waivers to foreigners- says it is a legal obligation determined by the discretion of the Minister himself, citing multiple examples from previous administrations—dating back to 2022 and 2023—to prove the legitimacy of such practices. These waivers, he explained, allow short-term foreign staff to perform temporary assignments like hotel renovations, business reviews, or inspections, and are time-bound with a clear exit clause.

He showcased letters signed in 2023 by his predecessor, including former Minister Charles Gibson, granting similar temporary work permits to foreign workers across sectors like hospitality, finance, and construction. Concession companies do provide special technical services that Liberians may not have probably done.

“These are not secret documents. These are official correspondences that reflect normal procedures,” he stated.

While the practice itself is legal, the Minister admitted some foreign employees have taken advantage of the system by misrepresenting their roles. To address this, the Ministry is conducting a sweeping nationwide audit of all work permits, particularly targeting companies that may be using foreigners for roles that should be reserved for Liberians.

Already, 14 foreign work permits have been revoked, following the 19 that were cancelled two weeks ago. A notable case involves All-Terrain Services, a catering company for Accelor Metal mining workers in Grand Bassa and Nimba, which employed foreigners in jobs the Minister Kruah insists should be held by Liberians.

“We’ve warned MetaSea before—catering is not a specialized job that requires importing foreign labor,” he stressed. “Let Liberians cook for their own people!”

The Ministry is now urging all companies with foreign workers to ensure truthfulness in their permit applications. If a business claims someone is a CEO but they’re found working as a salesman or behind a store counter, that permit will be revoked, the Minister warned.

In a major policy shift, the Minister revealed that Standard Order No. 2, a 2022 regulation, is being actively enforced. It requires that all business branches operating across Liberia either be managed by Liberians or include a Liberian assistant manager.

“No more blanket permits for branch managers. We must protect our own citizens’ career growth,” the Minister said.

As part of compliance, one unnamed company has already agreed to hire six Liberians as assistant managers and offer six additional student internship placements.

On the brighter side, the Ministry is expanding its vacation job initiative, aiming to place 1,000 students in temporary employment during the school break. Last year, 360 students benefited. This year’s scale-up comes as more businesses respond positively to government appeals.

Students from counties like Grand Bassa and Nimba are encouraged to contact their local Labor Commissioners to apply for these jobs. The Ministry is negotiating with companies like MetaSea to secure job slots, asking them, “Can you give us 10 spaces? Can you give 100?”

Though the Ministry’s budget does not currently support such a program, the Minister is banking on the “goodwill of the private sector.”

The minimum pay for student workers is US$150 per month, which the Minister says can help students purchase school supplies or ease the burdens on parents.

“We don’t just want to give students jobs. We want them to gain practical experience and show good character so the door can stay open for next year,” he urged.

Ending his briefing, Minister Kruah urges media practitioners to be patriotic, uphold responsible Journalism, and warn against the deliberate spread of false information, particularly about sensitive labor matters. He called on Liberians to show “patriotism and fairness”, especially when reporting on public institutions.

“You may think you’re hurting me,” he said, “but in truth, you’re hurting the country.”

The Labour Ministry says it will continue both its audits and job-creation efforts, with an eye toward long-term reforms that protect Liberian employment and ensure foreign labor is used responsibly and legally.

