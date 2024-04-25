LIBERIA NEWS-MINING:BMMC EMPOWERS 20 YOUTH IN GARWULA DISTRICT

KINJOR-The young people of Garwula District, Grand Cape Mount County on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 began a massive roadside brushing along the Babangida Highway in Grand Cape Mount County.

The exercise is fully sponsored by the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC). Speaking on behalf of Management at the launching ceremony, BMMC Community Relations Supervisor Isaac Sasraku said the cleaning up initiative by the Company is intended to empower the youths of the area.

He thanked the young people of Garwula for their constructive engagements with the Company; adding that the management of Bea Mountain is always willing to work with the young people of Cape Mount for the development of the county.

Also speaking, the Youth Chairman of Garwula District, Benito Sherman said the roadside brushing which will last for a period of ten days is targeting Fasekonma Junction

and Robertsport Junction. Benito Sherman used the occasion to thank BMMC Management for the opportunity given to the young people.

The Garwula District Youth Chairman has also appealed to the Management of BMMC to provide other job opportunities for the youths “most of whom he said are single mothers”.

Meanwhile, the youths of Garwula District have commended BMMC for providing such an opportunity for them.

Hawa Kiazolu continues” I feel very fine for BMMC to bring this kind of project for us because some of us don’t have anything to support our children. Like me I have three kids without a father, so I am very very glad today to see myself among the youths on this project. And I pray that Bea Mountain will do more than this for us”