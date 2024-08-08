Liberia News: Mid Duport Community Candidate Nimely Pledges Sectoral Empowerment

Liberia-Duport Block “A’, a notable community within Cowfield Community, is poised to benefit politically as one of the candidates of its first democratic elections is set to transform all the community sectors when he is elected.

Founded 1990 by Cell — for proper food ration during the civil crisis, Mid Duport Road Block “A” has not been led by elected officials, but selected ones, according to candidate Eddie F. Nimely.

Endorsing candidate Nimely in front of his residence, Elder Paul Wilson pointed out that among the rest of the candidates vying for Mid Duport Road Block “A” community’s chairmanship, Nimely is people center, has impeccable character and is “talk and do” chap.

The Elder mesmerized his followers to vote candidate Nimely in the coming elections, observing that he will deliver the community and its people positively, and in a uniformity voice, the crowd shouted, “we will vote Eddie “.

In his acceptance speech, Candidate Nimely thanked Elder Wilson and his supporters for endorsing him as their prospective chairman.

His political manifesto includes, accountability, youth employment, sanitation, unity, and security.

As accountability is a bedrock for a leader, candidate Nimely assured the community that he will work assidously to account for every penny that will be collected for the community’s progress. He promised to give financial report quarterly or semi-quarterly through a regular community meeting.

For the community youthful population, he informed that he will work closely with stakeholders within the community for youth empowerment opportunity, women groupings and others, through lobbying with partners and the navigation of his power.

He vowed sanitation operation in the community when he wins, noting that every community deserves good atmosphere.

“As you can see how filthy our community is; we are going to work with community dwellers in making sure we have a robust and mass cleaning up campaign every last Saturday of each month, “ candidate Nimely said as the crowd cheered him.

To succeed, he said he will promote unity, among members of the community for progress and a better environment. He also vowed to reinforce the vigilante team by lobbying with the Liberia National Police for permit and training.

Earlier, the incumbent chairman said the elections will be held on August 10, 2024, adding that the first date of the election which was on the third is cancelled due to financial challenge.

Several community high figures pledged unflinching support to candidate Nimely, assuring that everyone under their control will vote in favor of Nimely.

The elections is the fulfilment of Representative Michael M. Thomas’ ultimatum for every community in his district to have elections before August expires.