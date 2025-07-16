Liberia News: MICAT Boss Reacts To Fake Videos

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-Information Minister Jeremiah M. Piah has publicly reacted to the circulation of misleading videos and false narratives surrounding President Joseph Boakai’s recent visit to the United States.

Speaking to the media, Minister Piah acknowledged the unprecedented international attention the country has received, with millions of views and widespread discussion on social platforms. While the increased exposure is a positive development for Liberia’s image, it has also sparked controversy fueled by fake videos purporting to show the President expressing outrage or making inflammatory remarks during his meetings abroad.

“These videos are fabricated,” Minister Piah stated firmly. “There are no authentic interviews or recordings of the President making such statements. We urge all media professionals and citizens to scrutinize content carefully and avoid spreading misinformation.”

The Minister highlighted that several reputable international media organizations have contacted Liberia’s government to verify the legitimacy of the circulating clips. Authorities confirm that the President’s visit was marked by productive dialogue with key international partners, including discussions related to the International Monetary Fund and renewed political engagement with the current U.S. Administration.

Liberia has notably been placed among the top five African countries prioritized in the U.S. government’s agenda, a historic achievement underscoring growing bilateral relations and diplomatic trust.

Minister Piah emphasized the importance of recognizing Liberia’s progress despite attempts by detractors to undermine the country’s positive momentum through the spread of “fake news.”

“We are focused on advancing Liberia’s interests and improving our international standing. Misinformation will not distract us from that mission,” he said.

The Minister also reassured Liberians that President Boakai returned safely from his trip and that Liberia continues to strengthen its global partnerships for sustainable development.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.