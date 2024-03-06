Liberia News: MICAT BOSS EXTENDS OLIVE BRANCH

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-March-4-TNR:Liberia’s newest Information Minister, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has extended an olive branch to officials of the former Coalition for Democratic Change government urging them to work with the new administration.

Minister Piah addressing the regular press briefing of the Ministry of Information, Cultural & Tourism, called on former ministers at the ministry to work cooperatively in pursuing government’s agenda.

The MICAT boss said good governance is not only run by mere propaganda but with the expertise of former knowledgeable peers who have worked in such sector.

Speaking at the turning over of the outgoing Minister at the Ministry, Minister Piah stressed the need for frantic efforts from former and successors of the government mouthpiece institution to rally support in lifting the government.

“Our doors are always open to former ministers. Do not hesitate to call us to order knowing your expertise in such situation can rapidly handle and build up the entity,” Minister Piah added.

Minister Jerolinmick Matthew Piah furthered that communication is not only an activity but plays an important role in enhancing national development and growth. The MICAT boss however, disclosed that he will provide a strategy roadmap that will attract investors and bring positive pride to Liberia and Liberians.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Information Minister maintained that media institutions and managers are foundational pillar in seeking their welfare adding their support to government is highly prioritized.

He called on workers, the media and former ministers to put all hands on desk in fostering and maintaining the positive image of the Ministry.

At the same time, the MICAT boss is calling on Liberians not to allow politics ruin the country and make it appears that integrity does not exist in Liberia.