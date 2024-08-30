Liberia News: McGill Backs Off On Writ

Liberia-Sanctioned and indicted former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill has withdrawn the Writ of Prohibition filed before the Chamber Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, stating his readiness to comply and allow the investigation without any ounce of hindrance.

Mr. McGill, current Senator of Margibi County, had earlier prayed the Supreme Court to stop the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) from proceeding with further interrogation into the payroll padding and supplementary payroll fraud allegations against him, claiming that he should be immune from such exercise because he acted on instructions from his former boss, President George Weah, who by law is exempted from prosecution for actions taken while in office.

He claimed everything he did in his capacity as Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff was at the behest and directive of ex-President Weah, a statement which suggests that his former boss should be the one facing interrogations, not him.

In a post on his social media page, the Margibi Senator said: “In my commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public service and to hold both past and present government officials accountable for their stewardship, I have instructed my lawyers to withdraw the Writ of Prohibition filed before the Chamber Justice of the Supreme Court.”

According to him, withdrawing the Writ of Prohibition will allow the LACC to continue its investigation without any hindrance. We remain fully prepared to vindicate ourselves at any time.

“It is important to note that supplementary payrolls are not a crime, and no Civil Service Agency (CSA) framework was violated during my tenure as minister. The practice of supplementary payrolls is longstanding, having been in place long before my time, and continues to be a standard practice even within the current government,” he said in the social media post.

He promised to provide further details today when he addresses the media.

The decision to withdraw the writ comes amid reports that he his onetime closed ally, former Solicitor General Cyrenius Cephus have gone their separate ways by mutual consent.