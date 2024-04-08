Liberia News: MCC TAKING CHARGE

Monrovia-April-8-TNR:As part of the Monrovia City Corporation routine on its First Saturday Cleanup Exercise, Mayor John Charuk S. Siafa accompanied by petty traders and street vendors visited several streets in Central Monrovia creating awareness about the city’s cleanliness.

Every first Saturday, citizens are urged to remain at home to clean their separate living spaces, while Monrovia City Corporation employees work with the Mayor to clean the streets.

Last week’s First Saturday Cleanup event was intended to raise awareness and promote public engagement. During today’s first Saturday cleanup exercise, Monrovia City Corporation employees were seen cleaning waste from the city’s streets, an activity that was also used to raise awareness about the consequences of throwing garbage in the streets and the importance of keeping Monrovia clean, green, and safe.

The Monrovia City Corporation also utilized last week’s first Saturday to promote awareness about the upcoming operation of the Intergovernmental Agency Cleanup Taskforce, which will result in key decisions on effective city management.

The First Saturday Cleanup exercise often encourages Monrovia locals and people from nearby areas to help clean up the city, resulting in a shared responsibility for long-term waste management in Monrovia.

Mayor John-Charuk Siafa has urged everyone to fully support the First Saturday clean-up initiative since it greatly contributes to the delivery residents’ waste management commitment.