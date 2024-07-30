Liberia News: MCC and CIS Signed MOU

Liberia-The Monrovia City Corporation and the Center for Integrated Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote human capital development through education and training at the MCC.

The Center for Integrated Solutions is a Liberian firm that provides technical assistance as well as capacity building to help institutions grow and thrive.

According to the MOU, the Center for Integrated Solutions will assist the Monrovia City Corporation in establishing a one-stop shop (City Service Center) to serve the City’s customers, an MCC Communication Center, a Remote Compliance Monitoring Center (using CCTV technology), and a Monrovia Palava Hut (Mediation Center).

As part of the MOU, the CIS will help build the Monrovia City Foundation, a platform for guest service, and digital attendance for MCC staff.

The development and implementation customized training programs to improve MCC staff skills and competencies in areas such as project management, financial management, grant writing, and community engagement, as well as organize workshops, seminars, and on-going professional development sessions with expert trainers and facilitators are all encapsulated in the MOU.

The CIS will also assist in the design and implementation of the MCC Innovation Hub, conducting research and identifying funding opportunities, and assisting MCC with project management.

Mayor John-Charuk Siafa signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Monrovia City Corporation, and Zuleka Woods, Chief Program Officer of the Center for Integrated Solutions, signed on behalf of her organization.