Liberia News: Man Jailed For 10 Years For Wasting Acid On Girlfriend

By Gabriel Parker

Tubmanburg–A man has been sentenced to 10 years of jail by the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, for wasting acid on his girlfriend.

The sentencing is as a result of a unanimous guilty verdict handed down by jurors sitting in the May term of court on crimes of aggravated assaults and murder leveled against Momo Kanneh.

Kanneh on January 30, 2024 spilled acid on his ex-girlfriend, Watta Sheriff, 27, for her refusal to continue the relationship with him. The accident occurred in Lowa Town, Klay District.

The victim, after the incident was taken to the Liberian Government Hospital in Tubmanburg narrating her sorrowful ordeal at the Liberian Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, the victim, Hawa Sheriff said she and the alleged perpetrator have been living together for over five years but have always been treating her in a dehumanizing manner.

She further revealed that as a result of his maltreatment toward her, she could no longer continue the relationship with him, something, according to her, she earlier informed the victim about.

27-year-old Hawa Sheriff said while in her room in the early morning hours of Tuesday, the alleged perpetrator directly moved to the room in which she had been sleeping after their separation and allegedly wasted the acid on her entire body.

The victim disclosed that though she could not move, he clearly recognized the perpetrator to be her ex-lover MomoKenneh.

After a day or two at the Liberian Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, the victim Sheriff was later forwarded to the J.F.K Memorial Hospital in Monrovia, where she succumbed to death two weeks later.

But in reaction to the court’s final ruling, the family of the victim expressed serious dissatisfaction with the ruling, thus terming it as an unfair judgement.

Speaking in a facial and frustrating tone, the spokesperson of the late Watta Sheriff family, Siaka Domah explained that with the everlasting agony the defendant caused to the family, it is unfair to see him being sentenced for what he termed as mere ten years.

He believes that with the two crimes, the perpetrator was adjourned guilty of, the family expected nothing but a life sentence.

The defendant is expected to be released from prison on 12th July 2034 after completing his term as provided by the court.