Liberia News: Man, 30, Pours Acid On Ex-Girlfriend

By: Gabriel M C Parker

Monrovia-Feb-1-TNR: Report from Bomi County says a man believed to be in his late 30s, Momo Kenneh has allegedly poured acid on his fiancée in the county.

The incident according to report occurred in Lowa Town, Klay District on early Tuesday morning January 30, 2024.

Narrating her sorrowful ordeal at the Liberian Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, the victim, Hawa Sheriff said she and the alleged perpetrator have been living together for over five years but he has always been treating her in a dehumanize manner.

She further revealed that as a result of his maltreatment toward her, she could no longer continue the relationship with him something according to her, she earlier informed the victim about.

27 year-old Hawa Sheriff said while in her room on the early morning hours of Tuesday, the alleged perpetrator directly move to the room in which she has been sleeping after their separation and allegedly wasted the acid on her entirely body.

The Victim disclosed that though she could not move but, clearly recognized the perpetrator to be her ex-lover MomoKenneh.

The victim therefore used the medium to call on the Government of Liberia to ensure that justice is accorded her by bringing the perpetrator to book.

Hawa, who spoke from her sick bed, lunched a passionate plea to humanitarian organizations, individual, women organizations and the Government of Liberia to come to her immediate aid as she continues to suffer from the acid burnt.

According to her, since the incident occurred she has been experiencing excruciating pains from both her chest and stomach, something she termed as totally unbearable.

This latest violence in the county has been greeted with several condemnations from citizens, Human Rights groups and Civil Society Organizations thus calling on the Ministry of Gender and the Liberia National Police to double up their search and ensure that justice is served to the victim.

Meanwhile the alleged perpetrator is reported to be on the run while police has intensified a thorough search in the county.