Liberia News: Man, 23, Rapes 70 Yr. Old Woman



Monrovia-February-29-TNR:Police in Tubmanburg, Bomi County has charged and sent to court a 23 year old man for allegedly raping an old woman believed to be in her 70s. The alleged incident occurred on February 23, 2024, in Guie town, Klay District, Bomi County.

In an interview with our reporter, the Commander of the Women and Children Session of the Liberia National Police, Inspector Edwin Gibson explained that the suspect, AdamaJoe allegedly raped the old lady in the bush while finding her daily meal.

Inspector Edwin Gibson said suspect Adama Joe after committing the act escape but he was later arrested by police officers in Klay District and transferred to Tubmanburg for further investigation.

Inspector Gibson also disclosed that the suspect during police investigation, denied the allegation but medical reports from the Liberia Government Hospital in Bomi County revealed that there was forceful penetration coupled with an eye witness who was also present on that day.

According to Inspector Edwin Gibson, after police investigation suspect Adama Joe was charged with Rape under Section 14.70 © of the New Penal Law of Liberia and was later sent to court for trial.

The victim, according to the Commander, was discharged from the hospital and reunited with her family, while the suspect, Adama Joe is currently at the Tubmanburg Central Prison awaiting court trial. Courtesy: Osman Conteh