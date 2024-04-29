Liberia news: MAN, 23, CHARGED FOR MURDER

By: Moses M. Tokpah

kakata-April-29-2024-TNR: The New Republic Newspaper has reliably been informed that Police in Kakata City, Margibi County have charged a 23-year-old man identified as Abraham McKay, Jr. along with his accomplices to be identified.

According to a police source, Abraham and others were charged by the Crimes Service Department (CSD) of the Liberia National Police with the crimes of criminal conspiracy and murder inconsonance with chapters 10 and 14, Sub-chapter A, Sections 10.4 and 14.1 of the Revised Penal Code of Liberia and forwarded him (Abraham) to court on April 25, 2024.

The source further disclosed that on April 2, 2024, the Crimes Service Department of the Margibi County Police Detachment received a complaint of murder involving Abraham McKay, Jr., a resident of McKay Town, in Lakay-ta Township, Margibi County.

During police investigation according to our source, the Crimes Service Department of the Margibi Police Detachment was informed by the mother of Abraham McKay named Mamie McKay that she left Abraham in charge of his little sister and brother, Gayduo Mckay and Emmanuel McKay and went to McKay Town to get rice for cooking.

The police informer stated that Abraham McKay, Jr., with no fear of law and with criminal motive took his defenseless and innocent infant brother into the bush on the same farm and slaughtered him after which he took flight, fleeing towards the end of Bong Mines, but he was apprehended by residents of a distance town called Moingan in Lakay-ta Township.

The source continued that Mamie further informed the police that while she was in the town trying to get the rice, she saw her five-year old daughter, Gayduo McKay entered the town unaccompanied, something that had never happened due to the distance from the farm to the town.

Accordingly, the police noted that she asked Gayduo McKay why she went to the town alone and in respond, the little child (Gayduo) told her that she saw her big brother, Abraham McKay, Jr. running in a confused manner.

The police source also quoted Mamie as saying, “She then ran to her husband and told him what their daughter had said to her.” Mamie said she immediately developed fear on grounds that her son, Abraham McKay, Jr. in the recent past suffered madness which she felt had struck him again.

Mamie narrated to the police that she and her husband along with others then rushed to the farm and they saw her one year eleven-month-old baby lying dead in the bush with head cut off and Abraham McKay was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Abraham McKay, Jr. in his voluntary statement made to the police admitted to joining with one Sobane and Sumo, both to be identified in murdering his brother.

He said there was a discussion held between him and his two accomplices few weeks leading to the date of the incident on April 20, 2024, in which the two men allegedly told him to bring his infant brother for them to kill him and that they were going to reward him with US$500.00.

Abraham alleged that he met with Sobane to be identified in Compound Market located in Lakayta Township where he had gone to sell palm adding that he and Sobane induced themselves with Kush before the two of them could go on his parents’ farm.

The accused noted that Sobane hid himself in the bush and waited until his (McKay) mother left for the town at which time he caught his little victim brother and took him into the bush where he (Abraham McKay, Jr.) personally chopped his brother on the back before handing him over to Sobane to be identified.

Abraham McKay, Jr. alleged further that the moment he struck his infant brother with his cutlass, he (Abraham) gained consciousness and felt guilty thereby leaving him with no other alternative, but to flee the scene. The accused has however, expressed remorse for his action and has asked for forgiveness.