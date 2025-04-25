Liberia News: Majority Bloc Lawmakers Warned To Respect S/Court Ruling Or…

Monrovia-Since Wednesday’s landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of Liberia, mixed views are bellowing among citizens from different political constituencies with others for or against.

Social media has also gone wide When the Supreme Court handed down a ruling which enforced its previous decision.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, one of those who brought the Joseph Boakia Government to power said minutes after the ruling that, “The Supreme Court’s ruling is clear, Fonati Koffa is the Speaker.”

Although he is criticized for his statement by some of those who believe that the High Court made a mistake.

While another strong member of the Unity Party, Mo Ali wrote on his social saying, “ The court has undermined its own authority. Hon. Richard Koon remains the Speaker. Let the Supreme Court organize majority for their own speaker.”

At the same time, Liberia’s former President, George M. Weah in his statement described the ruling as, “A crucial affirmation of the rule of law and the constitutional order that underpins our democracy.”

The former President sounded a warning by saying, “Let me be unequivocal; any attempt to undermine, ignore or dismiss this ruling threatens the very foundation of our nation. It risks plunging Liberia into a constitutional crisis—a crisis that our fragile peace, hard-won stability, and democratic progress cannot withstand.”

On the other hand, members of the Majority block of Rep. Richard Koon have up rightly said that matter is not legality but political and as such, embattled Speaker Koffa is no longer ‘First among Equals’ at the House of Representatives.

Both groups are still claiming legitimacy of that speakership of the House of Representatives.

What people of the Constituency Saying?

Liberians have been calling on national radios sounding warnings that any attempt for the politicians not to allow the rule of the law.

“Those people respect the rule of law if they want a peaceful Liberia. If Richard Koon and his group think that they will not respect what the law says, the citizens’ action will make them do the right thing” a caller remarked on a local talk-show in Monrovia.

Another one said, “Article 66 of the Constitution of Liberia says the Supreme Court is the final orbital of Justice and they have spoken so we need to respect it.”

Also making remarks on her social media page, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, the daughter of late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine called on Liberians to stop the disrespect to the High Court as it is final hope for justice for every Liberian.

But majority bloc speaker, Rep. Richard Koon said, “ The leadership of the House informs of the Liberian public that under no circumstance shall plenary allows Hon. Koffa to preside over any sitting or meeting of the House of Representatives.”