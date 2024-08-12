Liberia News: LWSC Pumps 10.4 Million Gallons Daily

By.Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Managing Director Mohamad Ali has disclosed that the entity’s water production capacity has significantly increased to meet and serve growing number of customers in Monrovia and its environs.

Quoting recent report for July, Mr. Ali said 10.4 million gallons of water have been pumped daily from the various water production areas, excluding the airfield production platform.

Mr. Ali at the weekend said the current system has the capacity to produce 16 million gallons a day, bragging the entity has been pumping water consistently from the city reservoir which has the capacity of 1 million gallons of water.

On revenue generation, he asserted the entity has been able to bill around $450 US Dollars in March, but $167.00 US Dollars was collected thus far, most of which from outstation customers.

“The entity is working to introduce a pre-paid meter’s system that will help a lot in generating more income from their customers,” Ali disclosed, and added “meters will be purchased by the customers as it is been done but the pre-paid meters will be a little bit expensive.”

According to him, the management does not intend to allow customers pay at once, but will be through a payment arrangement that will focus on the water bill until a customer can complete the payment.

Mr. Ali noted the pre-paid meter will be registered in the house hold name because such meter cannot be removed to another community.

On the sewer component of the entity’s work, he said management is working to clean all of the sewer lines, but finding it a difficult work because some of the sewer lines in Monrovia are blocked.