Liberia News: LWPI PROVIDES SAFE DRINKING WATER

Monrovia-April-8-TNR:Over three hundred residents of a rural community in Careysburg District, Montserrado County have been rescued from waterborne diseases through the provision of a safe drinking water facility.

The hand pump was made available by Living Water Project International in collaboration with the GSA Road Church of Christ.

Prior to the construction of the safe drinking water facility, residents of Mlon-kplan-han used a contaminated creek water as the only source of drinking water.

At the dedication and turning over ceremony, Living Water Project International Country Coordinator, Pastor Alfred Beyan indicated that the initiative was his institution’s way of addressing the pressing need of vulnerable communities.

“Today is a blessing for us to be in your village and town, I remember sometime I was sitting at the Church and I received a communication from a brother with a photo showing the kind of water you have been drinking, but before than, we had more than fifty people on our lists because when I saw the water, my heart was moved with passion and I told him that yes we were going to come to this your town so that we can help with living water project,” he said.

Pastor Beyan urged the beneficiaries to handle the pump with care to ensure they do not return to drinking contaminated water any longer.

He also expressed appreciation to the residents for their cooperation by ensuring that they were able to get such a handpump.

Pastor Beyan told the community residents that the project was supported by the Living Water Project that is associated with the Churches of Christ indicating that the project has impacted serval communities in Nimba, Lofa, Bong, MargibiMontserrado, Bomi, among others.

For their part, the residents through their representative, Emmanuel Karmoh expressed deep appreciation to Pastor Beyan and the Living Water Project International family for making available a safe drinking water for the people in the area.

“I want to thank God for you that today we are having handpump this time,” he said.

Karmoh disclosed that since the establishment of the town, over 70-80 years, the hand pump is the first of its kind, expressing confidence that the move by Living Water Project through Pastor Alfred Beyan will go a long way in alleviating waterborne illness that sometime caused death.