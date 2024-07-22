Liberia News: LTA Unveils Two New Regulations

TNR News-The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has introduced two landmark regulations designed to reshape the nation’s telecommunications landscape. These regulations focused on numbering resources and wholesale access to telecom networks for Value-Added Services (VAS) to foster a fairer, more competitive, and innovative industry.
The first regulation, concerning numbering resources, is a decisive step to prevent Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with significant market power from monopolizing these critical assets. Numbering resources, which include short code, USSD code, machine-to-machine numbers, and Toll-Free numbers, are essential for all telecommunications activities.
Historically, dominant MNOs have controlled these resources, making it difficult for smaller operators to compete effectively. By ensuring that the LTA controls all national numbering resources, the new regulation aims to promote a level playing field such as promoting equal access to telecom networks.
At the same time, the second regulation targets wholesale access to telecom networks for the provision of Value-added services (VAS). The regulation according to the LTA is designed to stop discriminatory practices where dominant Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), may limit access to their networks or charge overpriced fees to smaller players and new entrants.
The Value-added services, include a range of telecom-related services beyond traditional voice calls and messaging, are critical for innovation and consumer choice which shall promote fair access, the LTA is fostering an environment where new services and technologies can flourish, benefiting consumers and encouraging investment.
The regulations are geared towards ensuring that the LTA takes control over the Numbering Resources and centralizes the control of numbering resources which is essential for fair and efficient allocation.
“This move will prevent any single operator from unethically distributing these numbers, ensuring that all operators, regardless of size, have access to the resources they need,” LTA Acting Chairman Commissioner Abdullah Kamara said.
According to him, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority’s new regulations on numbering resources and wholesale access to telecom networks for VAS are poised to transform the telecom sector through which the promotion of fair competition, innovation, and consumer welfare, will lay the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive telecommunications landscape in Liberia.
Meanwhile, voices from the telecom industry have termed the regulations as a mark of a significant step towards a more equitable, innovative, and consumer-friendly telecommunications environment in Liberia.
Speaking during the one-day public consultation, the National Telecommunication Consumer Organization through its representative Arthur S Gbanyan, praised the LTA’s proactive approach to addressing long-standing issues of market dominance and unfair practices, paving the way for a brighter future for all stakeholders.
“These regulations are a game-changer for Liberia. They address the core issues that have been holding back our telecom sector. By ensuring fair access and control, the LTA is setting the stage for significant growth and development,” he stated.
Similarly, Macdella E. Johnson, a small telecom operator representing E-Wallie and Tamma Cooperation, expressed her confidence: “For too long, small operators like us have struggled to compete. These regulations give us a fighting chance. We can now focus on delivering innovative services to our customers without worrying about unfair practices by dominant players.”
